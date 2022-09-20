CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest following a deadly shooting on James Island.

According to CCSO, Desmon Latrell Champagne (29) was placed into custody after the fatal shooting.

On August 20, deputies responded to a bar along Grimball Road around 2 a.m.

Deputies found Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Champagne was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime – he’s currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center.