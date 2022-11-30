CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) apprehended a man shortly before 11:50 p.m. Tuesday after he led police on a chase from North Charleston into Georgetown.

According to CCSO, deputies attempted to stop a man on I-26 near Aviation Avenue for driving a motorcycle with no license plate.

The man sped away on I-26, leading deputies down Highway 17 into Mount Pleasant.

The chase continued down Highway 17 in Georgetown, where the driver crashed. He suffered minor injuries, according to CCSO.

Deputies detained the man and charges are expected.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.