CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested one person after a car chase ended on the train tracks.

According to CCSO, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Rivers Avenue around 12:45 a.m., but the driver fled into Berkeley County.

The driver ran off of the road near Highway 52 and Liberty Hall Road, hit a railroad electrical box, then landed on the train tracks.

The driver got out of the car and ran just before the car was hit by an oncoming train.

Deputies searched the area, but couldn’t find the driver. They identified him as Marquise Tyrone Fogle (38).

Fogle later turned himself in. He was arrested on charges of failure to stop, driving under suspension, and possession of marijuana, second offense.