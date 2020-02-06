CCSO: Man arrested for Feb 3rd fatal collision on Maybank Highway

WADMALAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Lamonte D’Angelo Dickinson in connection to a February 3rd collision on Maybank Highway that resulted in three deaths.

Dickinson is charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with deaths and three counts of reckless homicide.

A bond hearing is set for Friday at 2:00 p.m.

