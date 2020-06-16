CCSO: Man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor and child porn following undercover investigation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 56-year-old Georgia man was arrested Monday on several charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor and child porn.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, who was assigned as a task force officer with the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, charged the man following an undercover investigation dating back to March of this year.

Authorities say Samuel Edward Swim encouraged who he believed to be a 14-year-old minor to pose nude for photographs.

Swim also engaged in sexually explicit communication with the minor, sent obscene material to the minor, and attempted to coerce the minor to participate in sexual activity.

Authorities have charged Swim with the following:

• 4 counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, First Degree – Swim encouraged, by electronic communication, what was believed to be a 14 year old minor (located in Charleston County) to appear in a state of sexually explicit nudity for the purpose of producing material depicting the nudity. Swim engaged in sexually explicit communication with the minor.

• Attempted Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Person Under the Age of 18 – Swim disseminated obscene material to a 14-year-old minor.

• 5 counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor – Swim communicated with a 14-year-old with the intent of persuading, inducing and coercing the minor to participate in sexual activity.

The man is being detained at the Al Cannon Detention Center.