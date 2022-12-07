CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to multiple assaults that happened in the Sherwood Mobile Home Park in April of 2020.

Carlos Josue Caban (41) was extradited from New Jersey Tuesday. Deputies issued warrants for his arrest shortly after the assaults, but were unable to locate him.

He is facing seven charges for multiple assaults, which occurred one week apart.

According to CCSO, Caban followed a man into a wooded area on April 14, 2020. He accused the man of stealing bicycles, then shot him in the leg. Caban is being charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime in connection to that incident.

On April 21, 2020, Caban confronted a man whom he accused of stealing clothes. He then beat the man and pointed a gun at him. Hours later, Caban got into an argument with someone and shot him in the elbow. He is facing charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a firearm during a violent crime (2), and attempted murder in connection to the April 21 incidents.

It is unclear if the victims of the April 21 incidents were the same person.

Caban is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

