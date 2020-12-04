CCSO: Man arrested in fatal shooting dating back to November 2019

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for a homicide that happened in November of 2019.

Deputies responded to a field off Kimbell Road in an unincorporated area of North Charleston where they located the body of a deceased person.

The victim, Jerome Chisolm, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Through an investigation, authorities learned that Eduardo Munoz-Guzman had returned to the scene and told a witness “that is what happens when you disrespect my uncle.”

Once confronted by a member of the victim’s family, he fled the scene, according to an affidavit.

Other witnesses also stated that Munoz-Guzman admitted to killing Chisolm.

Charleston County deputies worked with the US Marshal’s Task Force to arrest Munoz-Guzman at his residence in North Charleston.