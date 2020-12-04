CCSO: Man arrested in fatal shooting dating back to November 2019

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for a homicide that happened in November of 2019.

Deputies responded to a field off Kimbell Road in an unincorporated area of North Charleston where they located the body of a deceased person.

The victim, Jerome Chisolm, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Through an investigation, authorities learned that Eduardo Munoz-Guzman had returned to the scene and told a witness “that is what happens when you disrespect my uncle.”

Once confronted by a member of the victim’s family, he fled the scene, according to an affidavit.

Other witnesses also stated that Munoz-Guzman admitted to killing Chisolm.

Charleston County deputies worked with the US Marshal’s Task Force to arrest Munoz-Guzman at his residence in North Charleston.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES