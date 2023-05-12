CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday on multiple sexual offense charges.

Jeremy Dye (42, of Moncks Corner) was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor (first-degree), and three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.

The arrest comes as part of an undercover operation by CCSO and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force where detectives posed as a 14-year-old girl and contacted the suspect.

In February, Dye engaged in a sexually explicit conversation in which he requested nude photos before traveling to meet with the child persona, after acknowledging the persona’s age as 14 years old, an affidavit states.

Dye is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is expected in bond court Friday.