CCSO: Man injured after someone fired gunshots at their car on Von Ohsen Road

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Ladson.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a male victim was riding in a vehicle on Von Ohsen Road near Perritte Circle around 10:30 p.m. when an unknown person shot at the vehicle.

The victim, who was a passenger, was injured as a result of the shooting and taken to Trident Hospital for treatment. The other occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.