CCSO: Man injured after someone fired gunshots at their car on Von Ohsen Road

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Ladson.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a male victim was riding in a vehicle on Von Ohsen Road near Perritte Circle around 10:30 p.m. when an unknown person shot at the vehicle.

The victim, who was a passenger, was injured as a result of the shooting and taken to Trident Hospital for treatment. The other occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

An investigation is underway.  Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES