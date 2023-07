CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

According to CCSO, deputies were alerted to the incident around 7:15 p.m.

The injury was not life-threatening and the man is expected to recover.

Deputies remained near the 7600 block of Lady Street investigating as of 8:15 p.m.

