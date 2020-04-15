CCSO: Man shot during argument over stolen bike early Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An argument over a stolen bicycle led to a shooting near North Charleston.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the 2200 block of Hayne Street on Tuesday just before 6:00 a.m.

He said a male victim told deputies another man, the suspect, accused him of stealing his bicycle.

An argument ensued and the suspect shot the victim in the leg.

Deputies say the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 40s wearing a “flag-type” shirt, jeans and gold chain jewelry.

Capt. Antonio said detectives canvassed the area and interviewed parties, but no arrests were made.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.