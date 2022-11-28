CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a man was shot Monday night while driving on Johns Island.

According to CCSO, the man was driving near the 400 block of River Road towards Kiawah Island shortly before 7:00 p.m.

The man told deputies that a vehicle pulled up next to his and began shooting at him. He was taken to MUSC with non life-threatening injuries.

CCSO said that the victim was unable to give a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700.