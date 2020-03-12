CCSO: Man wanted for stealing pills from Walgreens was charged with stealing a Frito Lay truck

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested for the armed robbery of a Walgreens on Folly Road.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday after a man entered the business and made a demand for pills.

The man was reportedly wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery and left the store with an undisclosed number of pills.

Deputies say the suspect, 51-year-old Brian Hooper, was also charged on an unrelated case of a stolen Frito Lay truck that was recovered at his home and a shoplifting case out on North Charleston.

CCSO credited the public’s assistance in identifying Hooper.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the Circle K gas station on Folly Road in reference to that stolen Frito-Lay truck.

The driver of that truck told authorities he was inside stocking the store when he walked outside and found his truck gone.

Authorities say the company was able to use GPS tracking to locate the vehicle at a home on Yorktown Drive.

Hooper was found in the driver’s seat along with a female passenger when deputies arrived.

According to an incident report from CCSO, Hooper had slurred speech, glassy eyes and swayed while standing outside the vehicle while being questioned.

The report says Hopper told deputies that the female passenger needed to go to the methadone clinic, so he took the truck because the keys were inside the vehicle.

Hooper was transported and booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.