CCSO: Missing person may be in Monks Corner

MONKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing person Madeline Lee Godin (29).

Godin is missing out of Lincolnville, SC. She does not have a vehicle and CCSO believes “she may be walking or riding with someone, possibly in the Lincolnville or Monks Corner area.”

Godin is 5’8″ and 170 pounds. She has the letters RAY tattooed on the fingers of her right hand and the letters JAX tattooed on the fingers of her left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio at (843) 529-6204 or CCSO dispatch at (843) 743-7200.