CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shut down a portion of Savannah Highway following a Wednesday afternoon motorcycle-vs-vehicle collision.

According to CCSO, the incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. near the 6100 block of Savannah Highway.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to MUSC.

The southbound lanes of Savannah Highway remained closed as of 4:15 p.m. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

