CCSO mourns death of deputy

Charleston County News

Via CCSO

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the death of Master Deputy Keith Tyner.

Tyner, a member of the Bureau of Patrol Services and SWAT team, had been with CCSO since 2006.

According to the department, Tyner died on Sunday. The circumstances around his death have not been released.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve Keith’s passing.  We are grateful for the many condolences from the law enforcement community. We will do everything we can to support his family and children.” 

