CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will honor homicide victims at a public ceremony Monday evening in North Charleston.

September 25 marks the 17th annual National Day of Remembrance of Murder Victims.

On Monday, CCSO and law enforcement personnel across the country will take a moment to remember the hundreds of lives lost to homicide.

According to CCSO, deputies will join MUSC and the Survivors of Homicide Support Group for a ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in CCSO’s Azalea room.

The Survivors of Homicide Support Group is a joint program between CCSO’s Office of Victim Assistance and the National Crime Victims Research and Treatment Center at MUSC.

The Azalea room at Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is located at 3961 Leeds Ave in North Charleston.

The ceremony is open to the public and will be streamed live on Facebook.