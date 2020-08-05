CCSO: New details on deadly deputy-involved shooting

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has released additional details regarding the deputy-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Woodland Shores Road.

According to CCSO, Deputy Katherine Brehm was responding to a domestic disturbance call on the 400 block of Woodland Shores Road around 7:41 p.m. Dispatch reported that a man was threatening a woman with a knife.

CCSO says that Deputy Brehm attempted to diffuse the situation when she arrived on scene, however the male subject “brandished a firearm and pointed it at the deputy.”

Deputy Brehm shot the subject, who died on scene.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), is investigating, and Deputy Brehm has been placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

Deputy Brehm has been with CCSO since March of 2017.

Since March 2020, CCSO has received seven domestic disturbance calls from the address in question.

Other events investigated at the residence date back to 2002 and include additional domestic disturbances, reports of gunshots, patrol requests, vandalism, and thefts.