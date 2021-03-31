CCSO: One arrested following gun fight in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested one individual following a gun fight in Hollywood.

Louis White (27) is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon for his role in the Wednesday afternoon incident.

According to CCSO, individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other around 4:45 p.m. near the 6200 block of Highway 162. A nearby business was damaged.

Neither vehicle was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 202-1700.