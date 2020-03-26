1  of  2
CCSO: One arrested for armed robbery on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), North Charleston Police Department, and State Law Enforcement Division arrested one man for a March 24 armed robbery on Grimball Road.

Sheldon Lamar Welcome (32) has been charged with possession of a firearm during a violent crime, robbery/attempted robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

According to the affidavits, Welcome assaulted a man and ordered him to empty his pockets while holding him at gunpoint.

Welcome had a black 9mm handgun, which he is not allowed to possess due to a 2009 conviction of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Welcome has a long list of charges dating back to 2009, including multiple charges of assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault, and assault with a deadly weapon. Other charges include multiple counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of a restraining order, child neglect, and parole violations to name a few.

On March 13, he was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon, and possession of MDMA. He was released on a $42,500 bond.

Bond has not yet been set for his current charges.

