CCSO: One arrested for October murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of Jaduris Tyshawn Hunter (18) in connection to an October 9 murder on Berrywood Drive.

According to an affidavit, the victim was shot and found near the roadway. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Witnesses said that they saw “a black male subject dressed in a black track suit with white stripping, fleeing from where the body of the victim had fallen,” and that the victim and the subject were seen together earlier leaving a convenience store.

Surveillance video from the store showed Hunter and the victim leaving, and also showed a bottle of juice in Hunter’s hand.

A bottle matching the bottle seen in the video was found near the victim’s body.

DNA analysis revealed that a sample from the bottle matched Hunter’s DNA.

He is being held in the Charleston County Detention Center pending bond.