CCSO: One arrested for September 2 homicide in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday announced the arrest of Anthony Simmons-Dunmeyer (21) in connection to a September 2 homicide in McClellanville.

On the morning of September 3, deputies found a male with multiple gunshot wounds in a car parked on the 8500 block of Old Georgetown Road.

The victim was dead, and CCSO pursued the case as a homicide.

Simmons-Dunmeyer has multiple previous drug and weapons charges, according to Charleston County jail records.