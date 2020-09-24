CCSO: One arrested for September 2 homicide in McClellanville

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday announced the arrest of Anthony Simmons-Dunmeyer (21) in connection to a September 2 homicide in McClellanville.

On the morning of September 3, deputies found a male with multiple gunshot wounds in a car parked on the 8500 block of Old Georgetown Road.

The victim was dead, and CCSO pursued the case as a homicide.

Simmons-Dunmeyer has multiple previous drug and weapons charges, according to Charleston County jail records.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES