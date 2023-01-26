CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a man in connection with a shooting on Johns Island that left one person injured.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Solom Road shortly before 4:00 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officials said one person had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found that the victim was at his home when the suspect arrived and the pair got into a confrontation. Both the victim and suspect had firearms at the time. The suspect fired, striking the victim, then fled the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested the suspect — identified as 23-year-old Bradley Lane Rudd — a short time later.

Rudd was charged with first-degree assault and battery and is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Deputies said additional arrests are possible.