CCSO: One dead after alligator encounter on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies are investigating an “alligator encounter” that led to the death of a woman on Kiawah Island.

According to CCSO, deputies arrived to a pond near Salt Cedar Lane around 5:00 p.m. on Friday in reference to “an alligator encounter with an adult female.”

CCSO reported that a deputy fatally shot and retrieved the alligator. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene as well.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

