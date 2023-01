CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person died Thursday during a workplace accident in Ladson.

According to CCSO, crews were called to Pegasus Steel at 9801 Highway 78 (near the fair grounds) around 3:00 p.m.

Initial reports indicate a large door closed on the victim, who died on scene, CCSO said.

Foul play did not appear to be a factor, according to CCSO.

