JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced that a wreck that closed down River Road early Wednesday afternoon has turned fatal.

According to CCSO, a driver was traveling south on River Road around 11:30 a.m. before veering off of the road and hitting a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital but later died.

There were no other occupants in the car.

CCSO is investigating.