CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday responded to reports of shots fired in Lincolnville.

According to CCSO, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Slidel Street and West Boundary Street. Deputies found several spent shell casings in the area.

Nearby, deputies found a stolen vehicle with a military-style rifle inside.

No injuries were reported.

One person was detained, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 743-7200.