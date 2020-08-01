CCSO: One hospitalized following motorcycle collision

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday night announced that they are working a serious motorcycle collision that left one person critically injured.

The accident occurred on the 2700 block of the King Street Extension.

CCSO said that the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the identity or condition of the motorcyclist.

