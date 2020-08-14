CCSO: One hospitalized following shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday night shooting in West Ashley.
According to CCSO, the shooting took place on the 600 block of Savage Road just after 8:00 p.m.
A male victim was injured as a result of the shooting, and was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
CCSO says that “unknown shooter(s) left the scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.
