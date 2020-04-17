CCSO: One in custody following motorcycle pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was involved in the pursuit of a stolen motorcycle on Friday, which led to the arrest of one man.

According to CCSO, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a possible stolen motorcycle around noon on Friday. The driver- identified as Joshua Hutto (24)- fled and led deputies “on a short vehicle chase into Berkeley County.”

Hutto abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot near Crowfield in Goose Creek. CCSO and Goose Creek Police Department officers located Hutto near Gainesborough Drive.

The motorcycle was confirmed stolen, and Hutto was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Hutto is being charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to jail records, Hutto has multiple drug manufacturing and trafficking charges dating back to 2018. He also has a reckless driving and multiple grand larceny charges from 2019.