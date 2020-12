JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced that one person was injured following a single-vehicle collision on the 300 block of River Road.

According to CCSO, “the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned” shortly before 1:00 p.m.

The driver was the only person in the car, and was taken to the hospital “with non-life-threatening injuries.”