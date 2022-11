CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a Wednesday evening shooting left one person injured.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the Nestwood Street around 5:30 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

The was taken to MUSC and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night.

