CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) confirmed that one person was injured Thursday night in a shooting.

According to CCSO, a shooting victim showed up to the Scotchman gas station on the corner of Ladson Road and Royle Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened.

