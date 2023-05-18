CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon on Johns Island.

According to CCSO, a Toyota SUV was traveling westbound on Maybank Highway near Sailfish Drive around 12:30 p.m. when it went off the road and struck a tree.

Officials say the driver — who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time — was killed. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash prompted Maybank Highway to be closed for several hours. It was reopened around 3:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.