WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect is in custody following a police chase in West Ashley.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies chased a stolen vehicle in West Ashley on Thursday.

Deputies deployed stop sticks to flatten the tires.

Capt. Antonio said the chase ended on Wappoo Road. One person is in police custody.

