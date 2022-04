CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) closed a portion of Maybank Highway Friday evening due to an overturned crane.

According to CCSO, the incident happened near Bentz Road.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as of 6:00 p.m.

CCSO did not say when the road is expected to reopen.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.