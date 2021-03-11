CCSO participating in food distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is partnering with community groups for a drive-thru food distribution.

The event will take place Saturday, March 20 at Greater Macedonia AME Church (725 Savage Road) from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

For a limited number of people unable to make it to the event, delivery service will be available. Those in need of delivery should call (843) 790-9831 and follow the instructions.

Deputies will also be on site to discuss job openings for anyone interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.