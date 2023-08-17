CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday arrested a man in connection to a July 20 shooting on Johns Island.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hughes Road shortly before 9:00 p.m., where they found a vehicle in a ditch. The driver — identified as Kenneth Black — had a gunshot wound to his head. Black died of his injuries on August 1.

Investigators found surveillance footage of Black’s vehicle stopping in the roadway that evening near where the car crashed. A man — identified as Jeffrey McKinley (51) — can be seen exiting the passenger door.

A second video showed the truck crashing just a few feet away.

McKinley was the last person to communicate with Black and was in Black’s vehicle just prior to the crash. Investigators said that during an interview, McKinley admitted to wearing a white shirt and jeans the night of the shooting, as is seen in the video.

McKinley was charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime and booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.