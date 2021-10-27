CCSO Paws for a Cause walk to raise money for abused people, animals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday will hold a Paws for a Cause walk to raise money for victims of domestic violence and animal shelters.

The walk aims to highlight the correlation between pet abuse and domestic violence. According to CCSO, around one million animals “are abused or killed each year in connection with domestic violence.” Additionally, CCSO says that 71% of domestic violence victims report their abuser also targeting their pet.

People and pets are invited to Park Circle at 10:00 a.m. Saturday for a one-mile walk. The event is free, but donations can be made to My Sister’s House or the Charleston Animal Society.

Dogs should be kept on a leash and will be given a purple bandana in support of domestic violence victims.