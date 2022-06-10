CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say one person was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash that happened Thursday night in Awendaw.

According to CCSO, a pedestrian crossing Highway 17 near Seewee Road was hit by an SUV traveling northbound, just before 9:30 p.m Thursday.

The pedestrian was taken to MUSC where he died Friday morning after suffering fatal injuries.

The SUV driver suffered no injury and was wearing a seatbelt, deputies say.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

No charges have been announced at this time. An investigation by CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit is underway.