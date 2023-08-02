CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A pilot with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been released from the hospital following a helicopter crash.

Lt. Scott Martray was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon after suffering non-life-threatening injuries when the helicopter he was piloting malfunctioned and crashed near Joint Base Charleston.

Lt. Martray was returning to CCSO’s Aviation Unit office at Charleston International Airport after a flight to Sumter for routine maintenance.

Officials said in an update Wednesday evening that Lt. Martray will continue his treatment at home.

“We appreciate all the expressions of concern from the community,” the sheriff’s office said.