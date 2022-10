CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision in Ravenel.

According to CCSO, the incident happened on Highway 17 southbound near Edwards Drive around 7:15 p.m.

Highway 17 southbound is closed in the area as of 7:40 p.m. Drivers are asked to take Old Jacksonboro Road to Highway 165, then Highway 165 back to 17.

