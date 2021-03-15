CCSO providing transportation to rural vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced that deputies will provide transportation to a rural COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held Tuesday.

Residents of Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, and Adams Run can call Mr. Terry Reed at (843) 259-3719 to arrange transportation.

The clinic is being held at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Doses of the J&J vaccine are being given out to eligible individuals on a first-come, first-served basis.