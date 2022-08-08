CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.

The driver led deputies on a roughly six-minute chase over the Ravenel Bridge and into Mount Pleasant, where the pursuit ended in Old Village around 7:16 p.m.

CCSO said that they terminated the pursuit because of the high level of foot traffic in the area.

Deputies are still searching for the gray Nissan Altima. Specific details such as plate number are not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 743-7200.