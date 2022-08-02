CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is being nationally recognized for its continued support of military reservists.

CCSO was one of 15 recipients of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. There were 2,777 organizations nominated for the award, which is “the highest U.S. government recognition of employers for their support of National Guard and Reserve employees.”

Only three other law enforcement agencies in the country received the award.

CCSO employs over a dozen reservists, and Sheriff Kristen Graziano said that she is proud to have them as part of the team.

“It is an hour to employ and support Reservists and Guardsmen, who sacrifice so much for us all,” Graziano said. “Their dedication and their families’ commitment to our nation and our community is the epitome of our agency’s motto of Service Beyond the Call.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that “by valuing and supporting their employees’ military service, these employers enhance the strength, readiness, and diversity of our National Guard and Reserve forces, and the readiness of the Total Force.”