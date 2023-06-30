CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday arrested a convicted sex offender on two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

William Hepburn (23) was arrested after investigators received a tip from the SC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

According to CCSO, an IP address registered to Hepburn transmitted multiple photos depicting children between 10 and 13 years old in a sexually explicit state.

The photo was shared on social media.

Hepburn is under active SC Probation supervision, according to CCSO.

Hepburn is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.