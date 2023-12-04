EDITOR’S NOTE: News 2 removed portions of the audio that included foul language.

—

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released Monday body camera footage of an alleged assault on a suspect by a former deputy.

Video shows the Oct. 21 altercation between Carter and an African American suspect following a vehicle pursuit in the Hollywood area.

James Carter, who was terminated from the sheriff’s office in November for several policy violations stemming from that altercation, is accused of striking the suspect and knocking him unconscious momentarily after the suspect tripped and fell to the ground during the chase.

In the video released Monday afternoon, the deputy is seen striking the suspect in the face several times with a closed fist before other law enforcement personnel arrive on scene.

Attorneys representing the suspect, who they identified as Rashard Duncan, alleged that Carter also used derogatory language during the altercation; however, Carter’s attorneys claimed that was inaccurate and released a transcript from their client’s body-worn camera last week which they said did not show any racial slur.

WARNING: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC | This video includes graphic language and actions. Viewer discretion is advised.

News 2 requested an interview with Sheriff Graziano regarding the altercation; however, the sheriff’s office sent a video message along with the body camera footage.

“Our agency and law enforcement in general has no tolerance for the kind of behavior that was witnessed on that body camera,” Graziano said. “We believe the immediate and appropriate action was taken as a result of it.”

The sheriff’s office launched an internal investigation into Carter’s conduct following that incident and requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) also investigate the matter.

Carter was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged by SLED with misconduct in office and third-degree assault and battery. He was released the same day.

Duncan was charged at the time with resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, and various drug charges.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, who is representing Duncan in this case, released a statement before the video was released. Pendarvis said his law firm conducted a thorough review of Carter’s body camera video at Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s Office on Dec. 1.

“The footage we reviewed on December 1 paints a chilling picture of excessive force and racial aggression by Deputy Carter. We will pursue every legal avenue to ensure that justice is served for Mr. Duncan, and that incidents like these are thoroughly investigated to protect our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, attorneys from the Savage Law Firm, who are representing Carter, said the suspect reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour during the lengthy chase and discarded items from the window of his vehicle while traveling on Highway 17.

“The suspect vehicle was eventually disabled by the suspect’s driving and a foot chase ensued. During the foot chase, Carter positively identified the suspect as a well-known violent offender,” wrote attorneys Andrew Savage and Joseph Cannarella.

“Carter has always been a serious, no-nonsense, law enforcement officer committed to protecting our community. We have learned that during Carter’s law enforcement career with the CCSO, he was the most productive deputy in confiscating illegal weapons,” they added.

SLED’s investigation into Carter is active and ongoing.