CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released Friday jail a series of video and audio recordings involving Jamie Lee Komoroski, the woman accused of hitting and killing a new bride during a DUI crash back in April, after being ordered by a court to deliver the documents to media outlets.

The calls include conversations from inside the Al Cannon Detention Center that Komoroski made to friends and family after being booked on charges of reckless homicide resulting in death and three counts of felony DUI.

During one of the first calls Komoroski made from jail, she sounds distraught, screaming and hyperventilating on the phone with her father, Charles Komoroski. Komorski apologizes profusely that her parents had to drive down from New Jersey and that this happened to her, insisting she is not a bad person. Her father tells her not to apologize, that it was an accident.

He also tells her that she is going to need to toughen up while in jail, and that she is probably going to be in there for a long time. He promises to get her the best lawyer in South Carolina and to take care of her cats.

Komoroski’s father makes clear to her that she needs to get herself together and find out relevant information like how many calls she gets, how long the calls last, and how to set up video calls, because no in-person visits have been allowed at the detention center since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another conversation with a person named Evan Tatro, presumed to be Komoroski’s boyfriend, she indicated that a sheriff’s office official arranged for her to meet in person with her parents at the jail. A privilege not normally extended to inmates.

“My dad said for you to not to talk anyone about this … the deputy sheriff, the head person of Charleston County, I met with her today and she’s trying to like help me out. She’s like I don’t want you in here, you should be with your family … so that’s really good,” Komoroski said in the call to Tatro.

As time goes on, Komoroski appears to adapt to life in jail. In more recent video calls with her father, she discusses her relationship with her “roommate” and how they pass the time by making lists of what they eat and rating jail meals.

Komoroski also tells her father she has made a list of things she wants to do when she gets out, like hike the Appalachian Trail.

She says that while the food is bad, they are treating her decently at the jail.

CCSO denied any claims of preferential treatment and released the following statement along with Komoroski’s calls: