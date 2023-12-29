RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) –The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released additional details Friday afternoon regarding the search for a wanted man in the Ravenel area.

Deputies were called to a location on Bertha Plowden Lane after being notified of a suspicious person who deputies learned had an active warrant for their arrest.

The suspect, later identified as Tony Hyatt, was wanted in Berkeley County for failing to appear after being charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to an incident report.

Hyatt is also suspected of being involved in a previous incident in the area.

When deputies arrived on Thursday afternoon, they attempted to arrest Hyatt, and at first, Hyatt complied. But deputies say he went to reach for a t-shirt and ran out of the front door to escape arrest, the report stated.

Deputies and K-9s with Charleston County and Dorchester County searched the area near Highway 165 and Caddin Road for several hours.

The report said that K-9 search units spotted Hyatt in deep swamp water near Moccasin Lane. A deputy released their K-9 to retrieve Hyatt. Once in the water, Hyatt began striking the K-9 several times in the face.

According to arrest records, the K-9 was called back to his deputy for fear of the K-9’s life.

Later, a witness notified Dorchester County deputies that Hyatt had returned to the Bertha Plowden Lane home. Once there, deputies learned Hyatt had barricaded himself in a trailer at the location.

Negotiations began between deputies and Hyatt. Shortly after, a SWAT team arrived, and Hyatt surrendered without incident.

Hyatt was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and assault on a police dog.

In addition, Berkeley County law enforcement placed a hold on Hyatt, said CCSO.

Hyatt is booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center and held on a $100,000 bond.