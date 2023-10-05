CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is hoping to replace a helicopter that crashed back in August.

The Sheriff’s office will make their case before the Finance Committee during Thursday night’s Charleston County Council meeting.

According to the agenda, the CCSO will request funding to purchase a 2024 Bell 407GXI from Bell Texton to replace the crashed aircraft.

CCSO said they filed an insurance claim to be compensated for the lost helicopter but the process will take over a year. The new helicopter would have a 14-month lead time to be built.

“The helicopter is critical to the daily operations of the department as it is used to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, and the ability to monitor and respond to various situations. These situations include search operations, emergency response, disaster response, public safety, pursuit assistance, crowd control, aerial surveillance, photography and mapping, and community engagement,” the request from the Sheriff’s office reads.

The crashed 2012 Bell 407GX experienced a mechanical failure and attempted an emergency landing.

The finance committee is expected to meet at 5 p.m. in North Charleston.